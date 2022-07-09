Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $59.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

