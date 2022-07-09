Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $169.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.