Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.
NYSE:MAA opened at $169.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.73.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.