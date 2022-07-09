MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,859,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

Shares of UNH opened at $518.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.