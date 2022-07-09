Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

