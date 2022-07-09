Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

