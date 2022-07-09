Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $716,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,127.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

