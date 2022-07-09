Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $773,000 in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.