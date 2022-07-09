Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.