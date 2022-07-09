Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

