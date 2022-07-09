Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys Shares of 1,983 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $120.38 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

