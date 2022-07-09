Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys Shares of 3,623 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $91,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MP Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 3,380.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 232,188 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $10,220,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $11,871,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.30.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

