Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 609.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 42,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

