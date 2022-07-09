Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $102,274,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $36,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 1,235.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,013 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matterport alerts:

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.