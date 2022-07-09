Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,507,209 shares in the company, valued at $388,241,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $1,463,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00.

Moderna stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.30. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

