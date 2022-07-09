Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.85.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.38. The stock has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.