Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,451,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $284.13 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.