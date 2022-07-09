NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NCR by 887.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.