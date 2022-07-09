Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

Shares of NFLX opened at $186.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

