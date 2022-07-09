NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Down 2.3%

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.78). 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 77,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.80).
The firm has a market capitalization of £13.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.78.
NetScientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)
