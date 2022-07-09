NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Down 2.3%

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.78). 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 77,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.78.

NetScientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

