New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.69

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.
New World Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)
