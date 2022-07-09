Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) were up 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 32,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 509,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $139,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

