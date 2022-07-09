Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $552,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

