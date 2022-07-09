Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

NTIC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of Northern Technologies International worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

