Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $404.53 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.78 and a 200 day moving average of $517.37.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

