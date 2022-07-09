Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 307.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 305,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.