ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,229 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of ON stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

