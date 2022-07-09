Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 283 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

