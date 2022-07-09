Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,868 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

