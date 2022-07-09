Pachira Investments Inc. Has $38.09 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 29.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.23 and a 200-day moving average of $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

