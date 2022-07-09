Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 210 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.91.

PPG opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

