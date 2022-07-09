Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,441,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $128.72 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

