Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

