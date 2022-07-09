Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 43,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.