Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter.

BAB stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

