Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

