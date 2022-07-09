Palladium Partners LLC Sells 47 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,182.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,037.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2,015.42.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

