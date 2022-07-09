Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Shares Down 94.6%

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 94.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 144,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 192,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.66.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

