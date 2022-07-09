Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.80 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.46.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 142,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

