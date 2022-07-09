Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Paya worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paya by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Paya by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Paya by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paya by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,982,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 585,356 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Paya by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,463,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 546,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYA opened at $6.64 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $876.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -0.11.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

