Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,264.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,551.29. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.