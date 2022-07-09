Pendal Group Ltd Buys 14,010 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 246.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

