Pendal Group Ltd Has $407,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

