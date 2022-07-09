Pendal Group Ltd Has $511,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $42.45 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

