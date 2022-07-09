Pendal Group Ltd Has $540,000 Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TASK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 5,146.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth $425,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in TaskUs by 1,057.8% during the fourth quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 176,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TASK opened at $18.81 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. TaskUs’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TASK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

