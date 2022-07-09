Pendal Group Ltd Has $721,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

