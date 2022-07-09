Pendal Group Ltd Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.26) to £120 ($145.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to £110 ($133.20) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

