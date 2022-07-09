Pendal Group Ltd Has $923,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average is $193.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

