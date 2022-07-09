Pendal Group Ltd Invests $459,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

