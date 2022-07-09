Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.72.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

