Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,835,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 816.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after buying an additional 276,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

